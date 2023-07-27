Woman killed after being hit by truck in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, July 27 (PTI) A woman died allegedly after being hit by a speeding truck on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place at a toll plaza on the highway in Banihal, they said.

The victim was identified as Aamina Begum of Lumbar area of Banihal belt, they said.

The video of the accident also made rounds on the internet, prompting authorities to order an inquiry into it.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ramban issued an order directing authorities to probe the matter.

The people of the area, who were demanding an overhead bridge on the spot for the past three months, held protest demonstrations against NHAI.

The DC also asked NHAI for the construction of an overhead bridge at Lambar near the toll plaza as per the demand of the people. PTI COR AB NB