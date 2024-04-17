Woman killed after being run over by truck in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Apr 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was killed here on Wednesday after she was allegedly run over by a truck, triggering protests, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am when Indirabai Valmaki, a resident of Bapawar town in Kota, was sweeping on the roadside, Station House Officer Uttam Singh said.

Valmaki was allegedly hit by a truck which was moving backwards, killing her on the spot, SHO said.

After Valmaki’s accident, her family members staged protests and demanded compensation. Sub Divisional Magistrate Ramavatar Meena and the Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Nagar reached the spot and assured the protestors that due action would be taken, SHO said.

The truck driver was detained and his vehicle was seized, he said.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, he added. PTI COR HIG HIG