Woman killed after elephant attacks her in TN

Masinagudi (Tamil Nadu), Apr 22 (PTI) A 58-year-old woman who suffered injuries after being attacked by an elephant in this town in the Nilgiris district died hours later, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as K Sarasu.

On Monday evening, she was riding her two-wheeler on Bokkapuram Road here when a wild elephant suddenly forcefully pushed her. She suffered internal and external injuries as a result and was admitted to a local primary health centre and later moved to the Udhagamandalam Government Hospital.

She died there at around 11 pm, police said.