Woman killed after falling under lorry in Mangaluru pothole accident

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sept 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman died after the two-wheeler she was riding allegedly toppled over a pothole, and she fell under the wheels of a moving lorry on the national highway near Kuluru in Mangaluru on Tuesday, police said.

The victim Lalitha, fell onto the road and came under the wheels of a lorry moving in the same direction, leading to her instant death, they added.

The mishap occurred on a stretch of highway that has been repeatedly flagged by motorists for poor maintenance. Local residents rushed to the spot and blamed the condition of the road for the accident, a senior police officer said.

Traffic police registered a case and shifted the body for a post-mortem. The lorry has been seized and the driver taken into custody for inquiry, he said.

Officials said the matter will be reported to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for immediate road repairs. PTI COR AMP ADB