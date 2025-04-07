Woman killed after her bike collides with car in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 7 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was killed after her rented BMW bike collided with a car in Badshahpur area here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Somita Singh, a resident of Noida, police said. She had recently joined a women's bike riding group with an academy and was training to learn to ride a sports bike.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Singh along with a group of women riders had come from Noida Sector 135 to the Leopard Trail in Gurugram. While returning, Somita, riding a rented BMW bike, collided with a car, and she was thrown off her vehicle and fell at a distance, police said.

Her group members rushed her to a hospital where she died during treatment, police said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unknown car driver on the complaint of Somita's father. "The driver will be arrested soon", police added.

Somita, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, was working as a developer in a private firm in Noida. PTI COR HIG HIG