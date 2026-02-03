Woman killed after resisting rape bid in MP; accused found dead hours later

Raisen (MP), Feb 3 (PTI) A man allegedly killed a 20-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district after she resisted his rape attempt and was later found dead under suspicious circumstances, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday in Bhartipur village under Sultanpur police station limits, located 40 km from the district headquarters.

The woman was going to a farm to deliver food to her father as part of her daily routine when the man, identified as Prakash Singh Bhilada (25), allegedly tried to rape her, Sultanpur station house officer Santosh Singh Thakur told PTI.

When she resisted, the man allegedly killed her with a sharp-edged weapon and fled, he said.

The incident triggered anger in the village, and a large number of people launched a search for the accused.

The police were also looking for the accused when his body was recovered under suspicious circumstances near the Ghoghra river later in the evening, the official said.

A case has been registered in connection with the man's death and five persons have been detained, he said.

Security has been stepped up in the village as a precautionary measure in view of the tension, the police added. PTI COR LAL GK