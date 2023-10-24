Woman killed after truck hits two-wheeler

Thane, Oct 24 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman pillion rider was killed after a container truck rammed into a two-wheeler while the rider was injured at Mumbra bypass in Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the two-wheeler was headed to Mumbra from Thane. Due to the impact, the woman fell and was run over by the heavy vehicle. She died on the spot, a civic official said.

The injured man was admitted to a hospital, he said.

Police are investigating. PTI COR NSK