Woman killed, another injured after being hit by car in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A 64-year-old woman died and a man got injured after being hit by a car in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area on Sunday morning, an official said.

The police got information about the incident at around 6 am, the official said.

Upon reaching the scene, the police discovered that the injured had already been transported to nearby hospitals, he said.

“While Kamlesh, a resident of Gupta Enclave, was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, the unidentified injured man, in his 70s, was taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital," the officer said.

According to an eyewitness, the victims were crossing the road near Uttam Nagar Terminal when a vehicle, reportedly driven rashly, rammed into them.

The vehicle, coming from the Janakpuri side, fled the scene immediately after the accident, the eyewitness said.

Kamlesh succumbed to injuries during treatment while the unidentified man remains hospitalised in critical condition.

"We checked the CCTV footage which led to the identification of the offending vehicle, and the police are in the process of registering a case under relevant sections,” he said.

The body is being sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, the officer said. PTI BM NB NB