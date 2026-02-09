Woman killed, another injured in fire in Mumbai building

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) An elderly woman was killed and another was injured when a fire broke out at a 13-storey building in Mumbai on Monday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted on the 13th floor of Suvidha Pearl Building in Vile Parle (East) at 9.51 am, they said.

At least five fire engines were rushed to the spot and firefighting was underway.

Two women suffered injuries and were rushed to the nearby Nanavati hospital, where doctors declared one of them, Bhavna Satra (63), dead, an official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI KK GK