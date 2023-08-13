Woman killed as boulder falls on car

Idukki (Kerala), Aug 13 (PTI) A boulder fell on top of a car that was stopped alongside the Kuttikkanam- Valanjaganam road in this hilly region on Sunday evening, resulting in the death of one woman passenger, police said.

However, five others, including two minor children, survived the accident, police added.

Idukki resident Somini (66) lost her life when the boulder fell on the car along with slush when the vehicle she was travelling in with another family was stopped along the route, a police official said.

"As they stopped the car for having food, there was a minor landslide from the left side and the boulder fell on the car. Others were rescued by the locals and the police, but she lost her life," the official said.

Police said those in the car were returning after spending their weekend at a nearby place. PTI RRT RRT SS