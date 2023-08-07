Woman killed as car crushed between two trucks in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old makeup artist died after the car in which she was travelling was crushed between two trucks in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur, who was sitting in the back seat of the car, they said.

Harminder Singh, a resident of Hardev Nagar, was going from Sis Ganj gurdwara to Nehru Vihar with his maternal aunt Pushpa, her daughter Amandeep Kaur and cousin Bunty on Sunday night, police said.

Around 11:45 pm, Harminder stopped his vehicle behind a truck at the Chandgiram Akhara traffic signal. While the car was standing there, another truck came from behind and hit it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Kaur and Bunty, who was sitting next to the driver, were injured in the incident and were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she was declared brought dead, he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Civil Lines police station, police said.

The truck that hit the car from behind has been seized and efforts are on to arrest its driver, who fled the scene soon after the accident, they said.

Harminder's family members said that due to the impact of the collision, the car got stuck under the truck standing in front of it and was pulled out by tying a rope to a bus.

Amandeep sustained serious head injuries in the incident. Pushpa and Harminder were also rushed to a hospital.

Kaur's father Harcharan struggled to come to terms with the fact that his daughter is no more.

Bunty works with an IT company in Gurugram, Haryana and often visited his aunt Pushpa's house, a family member said.