Woman killed as cement block falls on her head from under-construction building

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman on her way to work died after a cement block crashed on her head in a western suburb of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

Sanskriti Anil Amin was passing by a redevelopment site near her home in the Majaswadi area of Jogeshwari (East) when the accident occurred around 9.30 am.

Her father Anil Umesh Amin, 56, told the police that he heard a commotion and stepped outside, only to find a crowd near the under-construction building. As he went closer, he saw his daughter lying in a pool of blood.

Sanskriti was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Anil said his daughter had completed a hotel management course and joined a bank last week, according to the official.

"Based on primary information, we have registered an accidental death report (ADR). Further investigation is underway," the official added.