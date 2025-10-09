Woman killed as loaded truck overturns on sinking road in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A woman died after a truck loaded with construction material overturned in Delhi's Dwarka on Thursday, police said, adding that preliminary investigation suggests the incident occurred due to a road cave-in.

According to officials, a PCR call was received at Bindapur police station reporting a truck had overturned and a woman was trapped beneath.

"On reaching the spot in Sector 3, the team found the truck flipped on the roadside. The vehicle was reportedly carrying 'rodi' (gravel). Efforts are underway to trace the driver of the truck," an officer said.

The body of the woman, in her 40s, and a resident of Dwarka Sector 3, was recovered from under the truck and taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where she was declared dead.

"The cause of the overturning appears to be a sudden sinking or caving in of the road. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the mishap. Prima facie, it appears that the road gave way, causing the truck to flip," the officer said.

Police are examining CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to establish the sequence of events leading up to the accident, he added.