Woman killed as moving car catches fire in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) A woman was charred to death when the car in which she was travelling caught fire in Pali district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.

The woman's husband, who was driving the car, managed to get out in time, they said.

Station House Officer, Jaitpur, Jhabbar Singh said Ashok Patel (30) was going to the Ajani Mata temple near Senda village in Pali with his wife Parameshwari Patel (26) when the rear part of their car suddenly caught fire.

When police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, Parameshwari's half-burnt body was found on the backseat of the car, he said.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to examine the car and the incident spot, Singh said.

The body has been sent to Bangad Hospital for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted on Friday, he said.

No case has been registered in connection with the incident. Police are questioning Ashok to ascertain if there was any foul play, the SHO said.