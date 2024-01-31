Woman killed as school compound wall collapses on her in Palghar

Palghar, Jan 31 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was killed when a portion of the compound wall of a school collapsed on her after a bus hit it in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at around 7 am on Tuesday in Virar area.

The woman had gone to drop her younger brother at the school for a picnic, an official from Virar police station said.

After seeing off her brother, while the woman was standing in the premises of the school, a private bus which was being reversed hit its compound wall.

Advertisment

A part of the compound wall collapsed on the victim, who received severe injuries, the official said.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she died during treatment, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police said. PTI COR GK