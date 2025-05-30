Woman killed as speeding tempo hits scooter in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) A woman died from a severe head injury after her scooter was hit by a speeding tempo in Jogeshwari East in Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night near a petrol pump along Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), the MIDC police station official added.

"Chanda Mane (32) was on her way home from office when the accident took place. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Passersby caught tempo driver Sunilkumar Bharti, who has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for causing death by negligence and other offences," he said. PTI ZA BNM