Woman killed as speeding truck rams into scooter in north Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was killed after a speeding truck hit a scooter in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area on Thursday night, police said.

Monika, a resident of Pratap Nagar, was riding pillion behind her 17-year-old son when the incident took place around 11:35 pm near the Gulabi Bagh red light, opposite a gurdwara, they said.

Monika, whose husband died years ago, was the sole breadwinner of her family and ran a "tikki" stall at Pratap Nagar to support her three children -- two sons aged 19 and 17 years and a 21-year-old daughter. Her children also helped her run the business, police said.

According to officials, the truck, coming from the direction of Shastri Nagar, rammed into the scooter from behind, causing both the woman and her son to fall on the road. Monika's head was crushed under the truck's wheels, killing her instantly, while the driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Phool of the Sarai Rohilla police station, who was patrolling nearby, alerted the Police Control Room. A police team reached the spot and shifted the victim to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar, where doctors declared her dead, a senior officer said.

Based on the statement of the victim's son, a case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sarai Rohilla police station, the officer added.

Police said efforts are on to identify and trace the offending truck and its driver, using the CCTV footage collected from the area.