Woman killed as truck hits bike

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed allegedly after a truck hit the two-wheeler here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Badgaon area on Wednesday night when the woman, Savitri, was returning to her village Belda Bugurg with her nephew Deepak, Additional SP Sagar Jain said.

Savitri died on the spot while her nephew escaped unhurt, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

Efforts are on to arrest the truck driver, who fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind, they said. PTI COR ABN CK