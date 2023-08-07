Woman killed as truck hits car in north Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was killed and another injured after their car was allegedly hit by a truck in north Delhi's Civil Lines area on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Chandgiram Akhara red light when the driver of the car stooped behind a truck. Meanwhile, another truck came from behind and hit the car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Amandeep Kaur and Bunty, who were sitting on the rear seat of the car were injured and rushed to Trauma Centre. Kaur was declared brought dead there, he said Police said the car was travelling from Shishganj gurudwara to Nehru Vihar in Timarpur.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Civil Lines police station, they said.

The truck has been seized and efforts are on to arrest its driver who fled the scene of the accident, police added. PTI NIT AQS