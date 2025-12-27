Woman killed at her home in Thane district; police probe underway

Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was found murdered at her home in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday evening, police said.

The crime was committed in the Loknagari locality of Ambernath, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore, Zone-IV, Ulhasnagar, told the media.

Some unidentified persons strangled the woman, the official said, adding that the motive behind the murder is still not known.

A case of murder has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath, and an investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR NR