Woman killed by brother-in-law in Latur

Latur, Jul 4 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her brother-in-law in Latur over an old enmity, a police official said on Thursday.

Shalubai Alamkar was killed in Basweshwar Galli in Udgir on Wednesday, he said.

"She and accused Suresh Alamkar had a previous dispute which flared up, during which he stabbed her in the stomach. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," the Udgir police station official said.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and other offences. PTI COR BNM