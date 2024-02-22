Woman killed by husband’s second wife in Maharashtra’s Latur

Latur, Feb 22 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was killed by her husband’s second wife in Maharashtra’s Latur district, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Naveli Vitthal Kurane was fatally attacked with sharp weapons at her home in the Raje Shivainagar area of Pakharsangvi village The official said that there were frequent quarrels in the house after Naveli’s husband Vitthal Kurane married another woman, named Nandini Dnyanoba Bande (20).

During one such fight between the two women on Wednesday, Nandini killed Naveli, the official said.

While Vitthal was not at home at the time, Naveli’s brother alleged that he had played a role in the murder. Based on the brother’s complaint, the police on Thursday arrested Vitthal and Nandini, he added. PTI COR NR