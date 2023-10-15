Woman killed by in-laws over dowry demand in UP

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A newly-married woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws here on Sunday for not meeting their demand for dowry, police said.

The cause of death was not known immediately. The incident took place in Baihrauli village under the Nichlaul police station area.

Vandana, 21, married Indresh seven months ago. On Sunday, she was rushed to the hospital under suspicious circumstances and died there, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by Vandana's mother Sangeeta Devi, her daughter was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws and was ultimately killed.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Vandana's husband and in-laws, said Circle Officer (Nichlaul) Anirudh Patel.

Station House Officer, Nichlaul, Satya Prakash Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the cause of death will be known only after the report comes. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV