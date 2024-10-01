Woman killed by leopard in Udaipur, toll climbs to 7

Udaipur, Oct 1 (PTI) A woman was killed in a leopard attack in Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, forest officials said.

With this, the number of people killed in leopard attacks in Udaipur in recent days has climbed to seven.

Kamla Kanwar, aged around 55, was feeding her livestock in her house in the morning when she was attacked by the leopard. Hearing her cries, her family members rushed to her rescue but it was too late, a forest official said.

Principal Chief Wildlife Warden (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWWF) Pavan Kumar Upadhyay said instructions have been issued to kill the maneater leopard.

Forest department, police and Army teams have surrounded the area, a local official said.