Woman killed by paramour in Pune's Indapur tehsil

Pune, Dec 5 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her paramour in Pune's Indapur tehsil, a police official said on Thursday.

Sunita Shende's body was found in a tin shed in Nimgaon-Ketki village with stab wounds on the head, abdomen, chest and hands, he said.

"The incident took place on Wednesday evening. Dnyaneshwar Raskar (27) was arrested soon after. The initial investigation indicates the deceased and the accused had an affair. Raskar allegedly hacked her to death over some unknown reason. Further probe is underway," said Indpaur police station senior inspector Suryakant Kokane.

In a post on X, Baramati NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule called the incident disturbing and said the case must be heard in a fast-track court.

She sought stringent punishment for the accused. PTI SPK BNM