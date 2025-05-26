Woman killed, child injured in ceiling plaster collapse in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar, May 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman died and her 7-month-old child was injured when the ceiling plaster collapsed in a four-storey building in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm at Pooja Apartment in Gopcharpada in Virar East, on the outskirts of Mumbai, reportedly due to pre-monsoon rains in the region.

Victim Lakshmi Singh was with her 7-month-old and 3-year-old children when the plaster came crashing down. She sustained head injuries and died during treatment at a private hospital. The kids received minor injuries, the official said.

The municipal corporation has initiated action against the 2014-built structure with about 50 flats. Assistant Commissioner Gilson Gonsalves said it had earlier received structural audit notices.

This is the second rain-related fatality in the area this pre-monsoon. On Friday, a man was electrocuted after he came in contact with a live wire in Sandor. PTI COR NR