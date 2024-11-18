Woman killed, co-passenger injured as car collides with divider in Noida

Noida (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman died, and her co-passenger was seriously injured when their car hit a divider in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Monday.

Angela Joseph, a resident of Govindpuri in New Delhi, was driving near Sector 98 on November 16 when her car lost control and collided with a divider, Station House Officer Jitendra Kumar Singh said.

Angela and her companion were seriously injured in this accident, Singh said, adding that both were taken to a hospital.

The woman succumbed during treatment, while the other injured person is undergoing treatment, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation in the matter is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, a man named Chetan Sharma died in a road accident in the Knowledge Park police station area, while a woman named Pooja died in another accident in the Dadri police station area, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, they added.

