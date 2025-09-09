Woman killed, daughter-in-law injured as part of building collapses in Thane

Thane: An elderly woman was killed and her daughter-in-law seriously injured after a portion of a building collapsed and fell on them while they were walking on a road in Maharashtra's Thane district early on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight at 12.36 am in the D-wing building at Lucky Compound in Daulat Nagar of Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Earlier, in 2013 also a building collapsed in the Lucky Compound, killing 74 persons.

In the latest incident, a portion of the parapet at a flat on the top floor of the four-storey building, constructed about 25 years back, collapsed and fell on the two women who were walking along the road, he said.

One of them, identified as Ilma Zehra Jamali (26), suffered injuries, while her mother-in-law Nahid Jainuddin Jamali (62) was declared dead after being rushed to Bilal Hospital, the official said.

Both were residents of Sana Tower in the same locality. The injured woman was rushed to Kalsekar Hospital by locals and was undergoing treatment, he said.

The civic body had declared the affected building as dangerous under the 'C2B' category (requiring major structural repairs but need not be vacated immediately), the official said.

"For security reasons, all houses in the building were vacated, and the premises has been sealed. Residents have made alternative arrangements with their relatives," the official said.

Teams from the Mumbra ward committee, fire department and the disaster management cell rushed to the spot after being alerted.

The dangerous portion of the parapet and the unstable window grill from the affected house were subsequently removed with the help of the fire brigade and disaster management staff, Tadvi said.

Lucky Compound has a tragic history of building collapse. In April 2013, it witnessed one of the worst building collapse incidents in Maharashtra, claiming 74 lives and leaving more than 60 persons injured.