Pune, June 12 (PTI) A 59-year-old woman was killed and her daughter-in-law sustained injuries after a dumper truck rammed into their two-wheeler here on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in Gangadham chowk in Market Yard area.

The deceased was identified as Damyanti Solanki (59) who was riding pillion with her daughter-in-law.

The driver of the truck which was carrying construction material was arrested. PTI SPK KRK