Woman killed, daughter injured in Kerala, suspect caught with missing child

Wayanad (Kerala), May 26 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman was hacked to death and her teenage daughter seriously injured in an attack in this hill district, police said on Monday.

A younger daughter who was missing after the incident has been found safe with the suspect, who is now in custody, they said.

The attack took place late Sunday evening at the woman's rented home in Appappara village, under the Thirunelli police station limits.

The victim, Praveena, had been living there with her two daughters after separating from her husband, police said.

According to the police, the attack was allegedly carried out by Praveena's male friend, identified as Dileesh.

Her 14-year-old daughter suffered deep wounds to her neck and ear and is being treated at a government hospital.

The suspect fled the scene with Praveena's nine-year-old daughter, prompting a major search operation.

Police used drones and combed nearby forest areas despite rough weather conditions and difficult terrain.

Both the suspect and the missing girl were found on Monday near a forested area close to the house and the girl appeared unharmed, police said.

A mobile phone and a bedsheet believed to belong to the suspect were also recovered during the search.

Police said they are continuing their investigation.