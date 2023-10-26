Woman killed, daughter injured in wall collapse in UP’s Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A woman died after a dilapidated wall of her neighbour’s house collapsed in a village here on Thursday, police said.

Meka (45) and her 15-year-old daughter were sleeping inside their house when the wall that they shared with their neighbour’s houses collapsed, they said.

The duo was rushed to hospital where Menka was declared dead while her daughter was undergoing treatment, police said.

The woman’s husband, in his complaint, has alleged his neighbour’s involvement in the incident. He also said that he had some dispute with the neighbours regarding the dilapidated wall, they said.

Station House Officer (Jagdishpur) Rakesh Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway. PTI COR CDN CDN NB NB