Woman killed, dozen injured as van carrying pilgrims rams into truck in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) One woman was killed and a dozen others injured after a van carrying pilgrims for a bath in the Ganga rammed into a stationary truck near Holla village in Mathura district, police said on Monday.

Local SHO Ashok Kumar said that on Sunday night, 18-20 men and women from Mathura and Rajasthan were going to Soron in Kasganj district take a bath in the Ganga.

Their van rammed into the rear of a stationary truck after the driver reportedly dozed off, leaving more than a dozen passengers seriously injured, the officer said.

Police admitted the injured to the community health centre at Sonai, where Brahma Devi, a resident of Dholpur in Rajasthan, succumbed to her injuries.

The body has been handed over to her family members after autopsy, while the remaining injured persons are undergoing treatment, the SHO said.