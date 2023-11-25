Woman 'killed' during illegal coal mining, residents stage dharna with body

Dhanbad, Nov 25 (PTI) A large number of people on Saturday blocked a colliery road after a woman was killed allegedly during illegal coal mining in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said.

Advertisment

Staging a demonstration with the body, the residents demanded compensation to the kins of the woman.

The mine area falls under the limit of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and it is operated by an outsourcing company, they said.

Police, however, said that they don't have information about any such incident.

Advertisment

The incident reportedly happened at the Tetulmari colliery around 190 km from the state capital Ranchi.

The demonstrators claimed that the incident occurred around 7 am on Saturday when about a dozen people were mining coal illegally from a mine. A heavy chunk of stones fell on the head of the woman and she was killed, they said.

Neither any police officer nor any official from the coal company visited the place of the incident or the dharna site till 1.30 pm.

Tetulmari Police station officer-in-charge Roshan Kumar told media persons that he had no information about any such incident in the area.

Despite repeated efforts, BCCL or the outsourcing officials could not be reached. PTI COR SAN RG