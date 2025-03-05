Woman killed, four injured in accident involving three vehicles in Palghar district

Palghar, Mar 5 (PTI) A woman died and four others were injured after a pickup, an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler were involved in an accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm in village Shelavli on the Palghar-Manor road, he said.

One of the occupants of the auto, identified as Ujjwala Jadhav, died in the accident, while the auto driver and another passenger were injured. Two persons travelling on the two-wheeler also sustained injuries, the official said.

The pickup driver fled the scene after the accident and efforts are underway to track him down, police said.

The injured were taken to two different hospitals in Palghar. One of them who was in serious condition was shifted to a medical facility in Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat, he added.