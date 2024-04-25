Woman killed, four injured in clash between two groups in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman was killed and four persons were injured after two groups clashed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city over the publication of names in a pamphlet for a local temple festival, the police said Thursday.

Leeraben Bharwad lost her life after she was hit by a stone in the chest when two groups belonging to one community targeted each other with sticks and stones in the city’s Vastrapur area on Wednesday night, an official said.

One group wanted a few names to be included in the pamphlet for a local temple festival. The official said a disagreement over it devolved into a clash between two groups.

Four persons were also injured in the incident, he said.

FIRs have been registered against 21 identified and unidentified persons from both sides and efforts are on to nab them, Vastrapur police inspector LL Chavda said.

Seven identified and three unidentified persons were named as accused in an FIR registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for charges like murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, rash and negligent act, and voluntarily causing hurt.

Another FIR has been registered against eight named and three unidentified persons under IPC sections concerning unlawful assembly, rash and negligent act, and voluntarily causing hurt, he said.

“Two groups from Vastrapur locality clashed and pelted stones at each other over the publication of names in a pamphlet for a temple festival. An elderly woman died due to stone pelting,” Chavda said. PTI KA NR