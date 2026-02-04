Woman killed, grandson injured as roof of rented house collapses in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) An elderly woman was killed and her 15-year-old grandson injured after a portion of the roof of their rented house collapsed in northeast Delhi's Brahampuri area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 2.30 am on Monday. The woman and her grandson were asleep when the roof suddenly came down, trapping the dup under the debris.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries, the police said, adding that the grandson sustained injuries and was discharged after receiving medical care.

A case has been registered against the house owner. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the roof collapse, they added. PTI BM AKY