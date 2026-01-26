Woman killed, husband found hanging in Kottayam

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 26 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman was found murdered and her husband was found hanging at their residence in Pampady here on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sudhakaran (64) of Pampady and his wife Bindhu.

According to police, a neighbour noticed Sudhakaran hanging in a room of the house around noon and informed the couple’s elder son. After the son arrived, they entered the house and found Bindhu lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen, police said.

Bindhu was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared her dead, police said.

Pampady police, who registered a case of unnatural death, suspect that Sudhakaran allegedly killed his wife before committing suicide.

Police said a preliminary probe was conducted to ascertain the involvement of any outsiders, but no such evidence has emerged so far.

The couple has three children and their statements will be recorded to find out whether there were any issues between the couple, police said.

The bodies will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem. PTI TBA TBA SA