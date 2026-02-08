Woman killed, husband hurt in attack by two bears

Nagpur, Feb 8 (PTI) A woman was killed and her husband was seriously injured when they were attacked by two bears in a protected forest area in Nagpur district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred in compartment number 292 of the Manegaon beat when Sulochana Bhalavi (45) and Rajkumar Bhalavi were collecting firewood in the afternoon, said Assistant Conservator of Forests Govinda Luche.

The injured man has been shifted to the sub-district hospital in Ramtek for treatment.

The forest department has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased, officials said.

According to officials, this was a rare incident that occurred in the Ramtek forest range, which has a large bear population. PTI COR NSK