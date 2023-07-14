Woman killed, husband injured after being hit by truck in UP’s Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) A woman was killed while her husband was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck here, police said on Friday Sandhya Devi, a resident of Nooranpur, was going to offer prayers at a temple in Bilsanda with her husband Sanjay Kumar when the accident occurred, Bilsanda SHO Surendra Kumar.

"Their bike was hit by a speeding pickup near Gauhania village," the SHO said.

While Sandhya died on the spot, her husband got injured and has been admitted to a community health centre for treatment.

According to police, the truck overturned while trying to flee the spot and the driver managed to escape.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said. PTI COR CDN NB NB