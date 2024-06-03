Woman killed, husband injured as dumper knocks down motorbike in Thane

Thane, Jun 3 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured after a dumper knocked down their motorbike in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Dombivli when the couple was returning after completing their passport-related work as they were planning to go on a trip abroad, an official from Vishnu Nagar police station said.

The dumper driver has been arrested, he said.

The victim, Sneha Dabhilkar, was riding pillion when the speeding dumper coming from the opposite direction knocked down the motorbike, he said.

The couple fell down and the woman was crushed to death under the dumper's wheels, the official said.

The woman's husband was injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The man retired from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recently and the couple was planning a trip abroad, the police said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The dumper driver was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the police added. PTI COR GK