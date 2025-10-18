Woman killed, husband injured as truck hits bike in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was killed while her husband was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Karnal-Meerut Highway in Shamli district, police said.

The incident occurred near Kertu village in the Jhinjhana area on Friday evening.

Station House Officer of Jhinjhana Police Station, Virender Kasana, told reporters on Saturday that Kusum's body has been sent for postmortem, while Sumair is hospitalised.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

"The truck has been seized and efforts are on to arrest the driver," Kasana said.