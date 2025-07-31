Woman killed, husband injured in a robbery attempt in UP

Bareilly (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman died, while her husband sustained minor injuries after being attacked by assailants on the Bareilly-Wazirganj Highway, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the attackers stopped the couple's bike when they were returning from a pilgrimage and demanded valuables, police said.

Amarvati was attacked with a sharp weapon after she resisted demands for jewellery. Her husband, Om Sharan, was also assaulted and threatened, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said, "Dial 112 received a call around 12.30 am on Thursday about the incident. Om Sharan informed us that around midnight, while he was returning home with his wife on a bike, three to four unknown assailants attacked them and snatched his wife's earrings and mangalsutra. His wife died in the attack." An FIR has been registered.

Arya said, "Prima facie, the motive appears to be murder," adding that "the jewellery worn by the deceased and Om Sharan, the complainant's motorcycle, and the mobile phone in the bag were all recovered from the crime scene itself," suggesting robbery might not have been the sole motive.

Two police teams have been formed for arrests. Further investigations are underway.