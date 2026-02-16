Woman killed, husband injured in air compressor tank explosion in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman died and her husband was seriously injured after an air compressor tank exploded at a roadside tyre repair shop in a village here, police said.

The incident occurred in Kevra village.

According to the police, the tank at Ravi Kumar Verma's shop burst with a loud blast while he was inflating vehicle tyres. Verma (40) and his wife Renu Devi sustained serious injuries in the explosion. The couple was taken to the Community Health Centre in Bansdih and was later referred to the district hospital as their condition worsened.

Renu Devi died during treatment at the district hospital, police said.

Bansdih Kotwali in-charge Praveen Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR ABN AKY