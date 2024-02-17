Woman killed, husband injured in road accident in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 17 (PTI) A woman died and her husband was critically injured when their car was hit by an unidentified vehicle in an underpass here, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place in the DLF Phase 1 police station area on Friday night when Disha Yadav and her husband Rahul Yadav, residents of Delhi's Vasant Kunj, had come to Gurugram for dinner, they said.

Rahul, a businessman, was returning home with Disha when an unidentified speeding vehicle hit their car in the underpass near Vishnu Chowk. As a result, the car hit a divider, injuring the couple badly, police said.

Passersby rushed the duo to a hospital, where doctors declared Disha dead. Rahul's condition is said to be critical, they said.

Disha's body was handed over to her family members after post-mortem examination, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver of the vehicle that hit the car. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused who managed to flee the spot, they said. PTI COR DIV DIV