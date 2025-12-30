Woman killed, husband injured in road crash in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman died of wounds after being run over by a truck and her husband got critically injured in a collision here on the Sikandarpur-Belthara Road, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Pramod Barnwa, 52, was returning to his in-laws' home in Deoria district with his wife, Poonam Devi, on a motorcycle, when they had a collision with another bike.

The couple was thrown to the ground, and as they lay there, a truck coming from the Sikandarpur side ran over Poonam Devi.

Locals rushed her to the Sikandarpur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Pramod Barnwal is being treated for wounds.

The truck driver drove away after hitting the woman.

Station House Officer Mool Chandra Chaurasia said an FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver and a hunt for him is on. PTI COR KIS VN VN