Woman killed in accident in north Delhi’s Alipur

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A 58-year-old woman died while her husband was injured after an unknown vehicle hit them in north Delhi’s Alipur area, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Laxmi Devi died in the accident while her husband Bhole Shankar (60) sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

Police lodged a case on the basis of the complaint registered by Bittu Kumar, the couple's son. Kumar is a resident of JJ Colony Swarna Jayanti Vihar in Narela.

As per the complaint, Kumar, his parents and sister, were going towards Pratap Bagh to his sister’s house.

Advertisment

When they reached near Tikri bus stand around 11.20 pm, his parents asked him to bring an auto-rickshaw, police said.

He and his sister and went to get an auto-rickshaw but on not finding any, they went back towards their parents, police said.

Around 11.30 pm, they heard the sound of a crash. They ran towards their parents who were lying injured on the road surrounded by two-three vehicles, police said.

Advertisment

The complainant said that his father told him that a white car hit him and Laxmi Devi while they were crossing the road.

The injured persons rushed to Rohini's BSA Hospital, given first aid, and then referred to RML hospital, police said.

Police said Laxmi Devi died during treatment at RML hospital. A case under has been registered and an investigation in the matter is underway, police added. PTI NIT SKY SKY