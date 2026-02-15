Woman killed in elephant attack in UP's Bahraich; sons in hospital

Bahraich (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was killed and her two sons were injured in an attack by a wild elephant on the Mihipurwa-Lakhimpur Road in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, police said on Sunday.

Sujauli Police Station SHO Prakash Chandra Sharma identified the deceased as Munni Devi of Paras Purwa village in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

He said Munni Devi had come to Mihipurwa town on Saturday on a motorcycle with her two sons, Karan Nishad and Arjun Nishad, aged 18 and 15, for treatment.

While they were returning home, a wild elephant appeared on the road near the Mote Baba temple and charged at the motorcycle.

Villagers reported that after the bike fell, the elephant trampled the woman.

When passersby raised an alarm, the elephant retreated into the forest.

The mother and both her sons were taken in a government ambulance to a hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri district, near the scene of the incident.

Upon arrival, the doctor declared Munni Devi dead. Karan and Arjun are undergoing treatment, the SHO said.

The area of Bahraich where the attack happened is adjacent to the forest areas of Lakhimpur district.

Forest Range Officer Surendra Srivastava stated that the incident occurred in the Nishan Garha Forest Range of Katarniaghat. PTI COR NAV VN VN