Woman killed in explosion at illegal cracker manufacturing unit in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman died in an explosion in her home in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday, with police saying crackers were being illegally manufactured there.

The victim has been identified as Afreen.

She died early on Wednesday in the explosion at her home near Islamia Madrasa in the Udaipurwati area, the police said.

The roof of the house was blown away by the impact of the explosion. The woman fell on the roof of another house where she died, they said.

Her body was handed over to family members after post-mortem. The police have registered a case against her husband Javed and others under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that firecrackers were being manufactured illegally in the house. Gunpowder was kept in the room where the explosion took place," the police said. PTI SDA SZM