Woman killed in hit-and-run during morning walk in Jaipur

Jaipur: A 53-year-old woman was mowed down by a speeding car on Friday morning while she was out for a walk with her husband in Jaipur's Bindayka area, police said.
The victim, identified as Aastha Vishal, was hit by a speeding car near her residence in Gokul Vatika, they said.
Police said Aastha's husband, who was walking a few steps behind her, narrowly escaped the crash.
The driver fled the scene with the vehicle immediately after the accident.
Locals rushed the severely injured woman to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
A postmortem was conducted at SMS Hospital, and the body was handed to her family.
A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the driver and the unidentified car, police said.