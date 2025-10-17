Woman killed in hit-and-run during morning walk in Jaipur

Jaipur: A 53-year-old woman was mowed down by a speeding car on Friday morning while she was out for a walk with her husband in Jaipur's Bindayka area, police said.

The victim, identified as Aastha Vishal, was hit by a speeding car near her residence in Gokul Vatika, they said.

Police said Aastha's husband, who was walking a few steps behind her, narrowly escaped the crash.

The driver fled the scene with the vehicle immediately after the accident.

Locals rushed the severely injured woman to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

A postmortem was conducted at SMS Hospital, and the body was handed to her family.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the driver and the unidentified car, police said.