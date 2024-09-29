Woman killed in house collapse in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman was killed when a part of her house collapsed, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Nagla Unchagaon village in Magorra area on Saturday evening when Naval Devi was brooming one of the rooms which collapsed, Magorra Station House Officer (SHO) Avdesh Kumar said.

She was taken out of the debris by the locals and rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries on the way, Kumar said.

The woman's husband Dharmendra, who was in the house, had a narrow escape when it collapsed, the SHO said.

According to village Pradhan Rotan Singh, the house collapsed as two of the rooms were waterlogged from the backside due to the recent downpour.

The body has been sent for post mortem, police said.

